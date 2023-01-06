Left Menu

Cold wave in Rajasthan, Govt extends winter break in Baran till January 9

With the mercury continuously dipping in parts of Rajasthan, the District Collector of Baran issued the order to extend winter vacations in Government and Private schools till Monday.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 08:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 08:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With the cold wave conditions prevailing in parts of Rajasthan, the District Collector of Baran issued an order to extend winter vacations in Government and Private schools till Monday, January 9. Earlier, winter vacations were declared in the city from December 25 to January 5. However, in view of a possible cold wave and a drastic dip in temperature in the coming days, the holidays have been extended till January 9.

The schools will now reopen on January 10. According to a circular released by the Office of the District Collector, the timings of teachers and scheduled examinations will remain the same.

Strict action as per the rules will be taken against the schools if found violating the orders. According to the Meteorological Department, dense and very dense fog is predicted in some areas of Rajasthan over the next 24 hours. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is also expected in a few regions of the state, as per the MET Department.

The severe fog continued to prevail in Northern Rajasthan's Sikar resulting in reduced visibility. Earlier on Thursday, IMD reported a minimum temperature of 5.1 degree celsius in many areas of the state. Churu and Sikar recorded the lowest temperature in the country over the plain regions with minus 1.5 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

