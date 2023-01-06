Left Menu

Tea exports rise 18 per cent in first 10 months of 2022

Even there has been no response from Tea Board on this issue, an industry source claimed.Russia remained the largest importer in the CIS block at 32.80 million kilograms in the first 10 months of 2022.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 17:15 IST
Tea exports rise 18 per cent in first 10 months of 2022
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Tea exports from India have increased 18.1 per cent at 185.31 million kilograms between January and October 2022, from 160 million kilograms in the similar previous first ten months.

According to Tea Board data, the CIS block countries remained the largest importer at 43.65 million kilograms during the first ten months of 2022, up from 36.95 million kilograms in the same period the previous year.

The UAE surfaced as the second largest importer at 32.95 million kilograms during the period in 2022, substantially higher from 12.45 million kilograms in the previous similar period.

Iran, which had been a big importer of the Indian orthodox variety, imported 19.52 million kilograms in the period January to October 2022, lower from 21.45 million kilograms in those 10 months in 2021. Secretary general of Tea Association of India (TAI) P K Bhattacharya said that though shipments to Iran had fallen, the silver lining is that UAE has surfaced as a major importer after the CIS block.

Tea industry sources said it is not clearly known why Iran is not placing orders with India and suddenly stopped buying in the last two months. Even there has been no response from Tea Board on this issue, an industry source claimed.

Russia remained the largest importer in the CIS block at 32.80 million kilograms in the first 10 months of 2022. Industry sources said shipments to Russia got affected due to the logistics difficulties caused in the aftermath of the armed conflict with Ukraine which is continuing.

The UK and the USA were moderate buyers at 8.33 million kilograms and 10.42 million kilograms in the first 10 months of 2022.

In the January-October period last year, the trade had earned foreign exchange of USD 650 million, higher from USD 590 million in the same previous period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023