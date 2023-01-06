Left Menu

BSF apprehends Bangladesh national in Amritsar

Border Security Force has apprehended a Bangladesh national near the Roranwala Khurd village in Punjab's Amritsar, however, handed over to the police on not recovering anything "objectionable" from him.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 22:00 IST
BSF apprehends Bangladesh national in Amritsar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force has apprehended a Bangladesh national near the Roranwala Khurd village in Punjab's Amritsar and handed over to the police on not recovering anything "objectionable" from him. According to a statement by the BSF, the troops noticed the movement of a civilian approaching from own side towards the border fence on January 5 late at night. Upon inquiring, he said that he was a Bangladeshi national.

The man was identified as Mahmud Alam Tulu, 62, hailing from Durgabordi, Madaripur, Bangladesh. "He had come to India for further travelling to Pakistan through Attari - Wagha border. He was in possession of a Bangladesh passport with 6 months Visa to travel in India, but not having Visa to travel to Pakistan. He also revealed that he is married and his family resides in Pakistan," the statement.

"During questioning, it was revealed that he reached near border inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him," it added. The BSF handed over the apprehended Bangladesh national to the police for further action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023