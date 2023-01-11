Copper futures gain on higher demand

Copper prices on Wednesday rose by 0.2 per cent to Rs 758.60 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of higher spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in January traded higher by Rs 1.50 or 0.2 per cent at Rs 758.60 per kg in a business turnover of 5,226 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants.

