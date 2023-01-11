Left Menu

WHO gathering information, validating reports linked to Uzbekistan Cough syrup deaths

Uzbekistan alleged on December 22 that 18 children had died after consuming medicines manufactured by Marion Biotech company. WHO is still in the process of gathering information regarding the incident.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:21 IST
WHO gathering information, validating reports linked to Uzbekistan Cough syrup deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Uzbekistan alleged on December 22 that 18 children had died after consuming medicines manufactured by Marion Biotech company. WHO is still in the process of gathering information regarding the incident.

"We are in touch with the Uzbek authorities and are still in the process of gathering information and validating these reports." WHO to ANI on deaths of children in Uzbekistan. WHO replied same few days ago in an e-mail to ANI regarding the investigation of Uzbekistan deaths.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration department has suspended the production licence of Marion Biotech company linked to Uzbekistan's deaths of 18 children. "We have suspended the production license of Marion Biotech company after not providing enough documents, show-cause notice was also given by the state licensing authority depending upon the documents asked during the inspection which they didn't provide," said Gautam Buddh Nagar Drug inspector Vaibhav Babbar.

He further said that sample results are still pending. Earlier in connection to Cough Syrup deaths in Uzbekistan, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech, in Noida, stopped in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max."

"We await the reports, factory was inspected. We've halted the production of all medicines. It needs to be found why cases came from a single hospital there. Our products go to other countries as well." Said Marion Biotech Pharma Company legal head Hasan Harris to ANI Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted on 29 December 22, "Joint inspection of Noida facility of Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control & CDSCO team. Further action is underway. Samples of cough syrup taken from manufacturing premises & sent to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory, Chandigarh for testing." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023