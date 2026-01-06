Noida Call Center Scam Exposed: 13 Arrested in Insurance Fraud Operation

A fraudulent call center in Noida, pretending to offer legitimate insurance policies and bonuses, was dismantled by local law enforcement on Tuesday. The operation resulted in the arrest of 13 individuals, according to police sources.

The racket's method involved impersonating insurance agents and swindling policyholders or prospects by convincing them to transfer funds into accounts managed by the scammers, an official revealed. The bust was executed by a collaboration between the Cyber Crime Police Station and Sector 63 police.

The raid on the center, situated in Sector 63, led to the seizure of crucial equipment and materials, including two laptops, a modem, a telecaller device, 31 mobile phones, 721 data sheets, and two diaries, police confirmed.