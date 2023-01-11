Left Menu

Odisha: 32 arrested for fishing in prohibited sea zone

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 19:12 IST
Odisha: 32 arrested for fishing in prohibited sea zone
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's forest personnel arrested 32 fishermen for trespassing into the prohibited Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary, out-of-bounds for fishermen, an official said on Wednesday.

Fishing along the entire Odisha coast is banned from November to May every year in view of the Olive Ridley turtle nesting at Gahirmatha. Two fishing vessels with over 10 quintals of fish, fishing nets and GPS devices were seized by the patrolling unit, an official said.

The arrested fishermen are residents of villages in Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts, he said.

They were arrested under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982.

Prohibition on sea fishing remains enforced in the marine sanctuary area throughout the year, and along the Odisha coast from November to May every year in view of the annual mass nesting of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles at Gahirmatha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023