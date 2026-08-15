Maharashtra's Food Safety Chief Takes Bold Action Against Unsanitary Conditions

Maharashtra's food safety chief has intensified efforts to ensure food hygiene, targeting the quick commerce sector by suspending permits for 12 warehouses. The stringent measures were directed at leading grocery companies like Eternal, Swiggy, and Zepto, following the discovery of inadequate hygiene, including cockroach infestations.

Under the leadership of Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra's new food safety head, the state is cracking down on poor sanitary conditions with robust inspections. Mundhe's actions have drawn significant attention, as enforcement of cleanliness in food establishments historically lacked rigor.

The recent inspections revealed serious health hazards, including rodent droppings and cross-contamination risks. The state FDA emphasizes zero tolerance for violations, warning of stricter punitive steps if establishments fail to meet mandated food safety standards.