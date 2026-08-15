Maharashtra's Food Safety Chief Takes Bold Action Against Unsanitary Conditions

Maharashtra's food safety chief, Tukaram Mundhe, has taken aggressive action against unsanitary conditions in the fast-paced grocery industry, suspending permits for 12 warehouses of major players like Swiggy and Zepto due to poor sanitation. This crackdown is part of a broader effort to enforce stricter hygiene standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 12:32 IST
Maharashtra's Food Safety Chief Takes Bold Action Against Unsanitary Conditions
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Maharashtra's food safety chief has intensified efforts to ensure food hygiene, targeting the quick commerce sector by suspending permits for 12 warehouses. The stringent measures were directed at leading grocery companies like Eternal, Swiggy, and Zepto, following the discovery of inadequate hygiene, including cockroach infestations.

Under the leadership of Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra's new food safety head, the state is cracking down on poor sanitary conditions with robust inspections. Mundhe's actions have drawn significant attention, as enforcement of cleanliness in food establishments historically lacked rigor.

The recent inspections revealed serious health hazards, including rodent droppings and cross-contamination risks. The state FDA emphasizes zero tolerance for violations, warning of stricter punitive steps if establishments fail to meet mandated food safety standards.

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