Left Menu

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh keen to import ethanol from India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 13:38 IST
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh keen to import ethanol from India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have shown their keenness to import ethanol from India.

The minister of road transport and highways said that he discussed about ethanol with the government of both the countries -- Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

''I was able to discuss this matter with PM of Bangladesh and even the Sri Lankan minister. Both are keenly interested about import of ethanol from India for adding ethanol into petrol in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,'' Gadkari said while addressing the CII Conference on Bio-Energy here.

The minister also said that in 15 days he has a meeting with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, where a discussion would be made on making a policy for starting of ethanol pumps in the country.

The future of ethanol is very good, the minister said.

The government, he said, is eager to purchase more ethanol and also convinced to encourage the use of alternate fuel.

''Because of green fuel the pollution problem is also going to resolve,'' Gadkari explained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
4
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023