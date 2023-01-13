Main accused of Kurukshetra doctor murder arrested by Police

In a big disclosure in the murder of a well-known female doctor of Kurukshetra, police said that the entire conspiracy was hatched by the maid and the caretaker. So far, a half dozen people have been arrested by police in this case. Dr. Vinita Arora was murdered in the posh area of Dharmanagari Kurukshetra when she was at home with her husband during the night. According to the police, the assailants allegedly entered her house on some pretext and killed her before escaping with gold, silver and cash.

Kurukshetra SP Surendra Singh Bhoria told that within 15 hours of the robbery and murder, the police had arrested four accused. Police suspected that some staff working in the home clinic of the doctors may be involved. On Friday, police arrested Poonam, a woman working in the hospital, and the doctor's fellow caretaker Ketram in connection with the case.

According to the police, Poonam was employed from December 2021 till July 2022 and was removed from work by the slain doctor. Ketram used to pass on information to Poonam who in turn used to pass it on to her boyfriend Vikram, who has already been arrested for murder and loot in this case. Dr. Vinita Arora was a well-known gynaecologist of the Kurukshetra. The accused were fully aware that the doctor used to keep her jewellery and money in the locker built above the temple. Nearly 500 grams of gold, silver and 1.5 lakh rupees were looted during the murder, said the police.

Police arrested Ketram on the basis of CCTV footage. A total of six people have been arrested by police in this incident. (ANI)

