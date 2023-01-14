Left Menu

Thoughts of Basavanna and Nada Prabhu Kempegowda must flow across Karnataka: CM Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai takes part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the statues of social reformer Basavanna and founder of Bengaluru Kempegowda on the premises of Vidhana Soudha.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 07:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 07:33 IST
Bommai at foundation stone laying ceremony of Basavanna, Kempegowda's statues.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], January 14 (ANI) The thoughts of 12th-century social reformer Basavanna and founder of Bengaluru Kempegowda must flow in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday. "The thinking and values of these two persons must echo in the 'Vidhana Soudha'," Bommai said after the foundation stone laying ceremony of the statues of Basavanna and Kempegowda on the premises of the state legislature.

"Both these two persons were born in Karnataka and created a revolution. While one person did it way back in the 12th century in the fields of society, economy, and spirituality and promoted the concept of universal brotherhood, another person built towns, and markets and gave pro-people governance to the people," the BJP leader said. The spiritual thinking and the governance of these two great personalities "must come to Karnataka and it must flow from the Shakti Soudha and then must flow across the state," the chief minister said.

In recognition of their services, the State Cabinet has decided to install their statues in front of the Vidhana Soudha, the chief minister said. The statues and other works will be ready within two months, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

