MP Minister announces he will send 21 silver bricks from his constituency for Ram Mandir

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang made the announcement during Narela Patang Mahotsav (Kite Festival) organised at Ektapuri Dussehra ground on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in the city. Sarang also flew kites and distributed kites to the school children on the occasion.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 18:36 IST
Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang hoisting flag (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Saturday announced that he would send 21 silver bricks which represent 17 wards of his assembly constituency for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Sarang is an MLA from Narela constituency in the state capital Bhopal. He made the announcement during Narela Patang Mahotsav (Kite Festival) organised at Ektapuri Dussehra ground on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in the city. Sarang also flew kites and distributed kites to the school children on the occasion.

The minister told ANI, "It is our good fortune that the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has started after Prime MInister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone. We have decided that we should also have our contribution in the construction of the Ram temple so we will hand over a silver brick from each ward of our area for the construction of the temple." "The brick will reach every house in my constituency, worshipping of the brick will be done and then we will hand over that brick to the Shri Ram Mandir Trust in Ayodhya. We will make sure of our contribution to the Ram temple by getting those bricks installed in the temple," Sarang said.

"A total of 21 bricks will be made in which each ward will have one brick so there are 17 wards and 17 bricks will be made for that. The Yatra of the brick will start in our area soon, after that we will hand it over for construction," the minister added. (ANI)

