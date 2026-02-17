BJP's Paribartan Yatra: A New Wave in West Bengal Politics?

With the West Bengal Assembly elections just two months away, the BJP is setting its strategy in motion through the launch of a statewide Paribartan Yatra, aiming to tap into anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling TMC. Despite previous efforts failing to unseat Mamata Banerjee, the party hopes this new campaign will reclaim lost ground.

State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya positions the upcoming Yatra as a necessary political maneuver to challenge what he describes as the declining influence of the TMC government. Comparing it to historic political mobilizations, Bhattacharya emphasizes the need for renewed democracy and transparency, given widespread allegations of corruption and dissatisfaction among rural and marginalized communities.

The campaign will traverse over 5,000 km, covering all constituencies, with high-profile participation from national leaders like Amit Shah and J P Nadda. Although designed as a political outreach, the TMC has dismissed the initiative as mere election optics. Political analysts highlight the potential impact on voter sentiment, marking a decisive moment in Bengal's political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)