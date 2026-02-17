Left Menu

BJP's Paribartan Yatra: A New Wave in West Bengal Politics?

As the West Bengal Assembly elections approach, the BJP is launching the Paribartan Yatra to consolidate anti-incumbency against the TMC. The campaign spans the state, featuring events and rallies aimed at regaining political momentum. The BJP aims to address rural grievances while the TMC focuses on welfare schemes.

With the West Bengal Assembly elections just two months away, the BJP is setting its strategy in motion through the launch of a statewide Paribartan Yatra, aiming to tap into anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling TMC. Despite previous efforts failing to unseat Mamata Banerjee, the party hopes this new campaign will reclaim lost ground.

State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya positions the upcoming Yatra as a necessary political maneuver to challenge what he describes as the declining influence of the TMC government. Comparing it to historic political mobilizations, Bhattacharya emphasizes the need for renewed democracy and transparency, given widespread allegations of corruption and dissatisfaction among rural and marginalized communities.

The campaign will traverse over 5,000 km, covering all constituencies, with high-profile participation from national leaders like Amit Shah and J P Nadda. Although designed as a political outreach, the TMC has dismissed the initiative as mere election optics. Political analysts highlight the potential impact on voter sentiment, marking a decisive moment in Bengal's political narrative.

