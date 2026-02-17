Registration Revamp: Chardham Yatra Ensures Safety and Transparency

Officials have announced a mandatory registration fee for the Chardham Yatra, starting April 19, with the exact amount forthcoming. This initiative aims to tackle fraudulent registrations and improve transparency.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey emphasized the necessity of registration for all pilgrims, assuring that while there's no cap on the number of attendees, registration is crucial for a smooth pilgrimage experience.

A committee led by Additional Garhwal Commissioner Uttam Singh Chauhan was formed to address practical concerns of stakeholders, with the registration process set to begin after their recommendations. The pilgrimage marks its commencement with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples on Akshaya Tritiya, followed by Kedarnath and Badrinath.

(With inputs from agencies.)