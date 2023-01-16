Left Menu

Fire at multistoried building in Delhi's Shakarpur

According to sources, the fire broke out in the fifth floor of the building.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 10:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 10:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A fire broke out a multi-storied building at Shakarpur area of Delhi on Monday morning. According to sources, the fire broke out at the fifth floor of the building.

Six fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire dousing operation is still in progress.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

