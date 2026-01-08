Prime Minister's Stand on Greenland Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed key geopolitical issues with U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing support for Denmark's defense of Greenland. Both leaders also talked about joint operations involving Venezuela, Ukraine, and the interception of the Marinera tanker.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 04:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 04:55 IST
In a landmark conversation, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in dialogue with United States President Donald Trump, focusing on several pressing geopolitical matters.
The discussion highlighted cooperation related to the interception of the Marinera tanker, as well as ongoing efforts in Ukraine and a U.S. operation in Venezuela, as confirmed by government sources.
Starmer reiterated his support for Denmark's assertion over Greenland, countering Trump's interest in its strategic significance for defense purposes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
