Prime Minister's Stand on Greenland Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue

In a landmark conversation, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in dialogue with United States President Donald Trump, focusing on several pressing geopolitical matters.

The discussion highlighted cooperation related to the interception of the Marinera tanker, as well as ongoing efforts in Ukraine and a U.S. operation in Venezuela, as confirmed by government sources.

Starmer reiterated his support for Denmark's assertion over Greenland, countering Trump's interest in its strategic significance for defense purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)