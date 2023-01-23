Left Menu

Fire breaks out near Shivaji Mandai in Mumbai's Kurla West

The level 2 fire is usually of moderate flame length and rate of spread.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 08:43 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday said that a level-2 fire broke out near Shivaji Mandai in the Kurla West area of Maharashtra's Mumbai. The level 2 fire is usually of moderate flame length and rate of spread.

According to the BMC, several fire tenders had reached the spot. "A level 2 fire broke out in Shivaji Mandai, Kurla West area. Fire tenders are present at the spot," BMC said.

Earlier, the officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) doused a level-one, an easily inflammable, fire, that broke out in a two-storeyed building, in Mumbai's Byculla area, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on January 12. "A level 1 fire broke out at a room in 2-storeyed building at around 9:20 pm in BJ Marg, Dagadi Chawl in Mumbai's Byculla area," BMC said in a statement.

Fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service after receiving the intimidation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

