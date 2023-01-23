Left Menu

Tech lifts European shares despite hawkish ECB signals

European stocks edged higher on Monday, lifted by technology and real estate stocks, as expectations of a mild recession in the euro zone offset hawkish remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) officials that sent the euro to a nine-month high. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% after posting its first weekly decline of the year on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2023 13:53 IST
Tech lifts European shares despite hawkish ECB signals
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European stocks edged higher on Monday, lifted by technology and real estate stocks, as expectations of a mild recession in the euro zone offset hawkish remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) officials that sent the euro to a nine-month high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% after posting its first weekly decline of the year on Friday. Europe's tech stocks jumped 1.4% after their Wall Street peers rallied on Friday following upbeat results from streaming giant Netflix Inc. The euro jumped after ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Sunday the central bank was set to increase interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and would continue to raise rates in the months after.

Investors will look for more clues on the central bank's tightening plans when ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks later in the day. Among single stocks, German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise fell 7.1% after it reported a lower-than-expected EBITDA margin for 2022 and announced impairment for Swedencare AB.

Remy Cointreau rose 3.% after Citigroup upgraded the French spirits maker's stock to "buy".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S. COVID cases- CDC; China plays down COVID outbreak with holiday rush at full tilt and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up nearly half of U.S....

 Global
3
Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

 Peru
4
Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no major pullback: Happiest Minds

Customers now prioritising projects for strategic benefit, market edge; no m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Best Budget-Friendly Destinations: Where to Go without Breaking the Bank

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023