French prosecutor investigates greenwashing allegations against TotalEnergies
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2023 18:51 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 18:51 IST
The Nanterre public prosecution office in France is investigating a complaint from environmentalist groups against oil major TotalEnergies over alleged "misleading commercial practices", it said on Thursday.
A statement from Total denied the campaign groups' accusations of so-called greenwashing by the company.
