Former Manipur CM Biren Singh asks people to embrace Manipuri identity, condemns brutal killings in Kangpokpi

Former Manipur Chief Minister (CM) N Biren Singh on Monday visited the JNIMS Hospital mortuary in Imphal to meet and console the bereaved family members of Ajinbou Ringkangmai and Dibambou Ringkangmai, who were brutally killed in a suspected militant attack at Makui Ashang village in Kangpokpi district. Expressing deep anguish over the incident, the former CM strongly condemned the violence and appealed for an end to the ongoing conflict in the state.

"These types of killings are highly condemnable. We are all human beings. Everything has been settled through political dialogue, through talk. Violence will not help in solving the crisis of the state," Singh told reporters. Urging all communities to refrain from resorting to force against civilians, he emphasised the shared identity of the residents of the state. "It is my appeal to the community to leave violence, and don't use any force against civilians. We are all citizens of India. We are all citizens of Manipur," he added.

Addressing the broader concerns regarding the state's security and the identification of residents, Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Constitutionally, what is going to be done for the identification of illegal immigrants or not, that will come later. NRC has already been proposed by the state government to the central government, and the central government has also listened to our request, and sooner or later, NRC will be there," the former CM asserted.

Appealing for communal harmony, he added, "Then why should we fight together? Let the NRC come properly; then we can live together." Earlier in September, Union Minister Amit Shah had said that the government believes in dialogue and discussion while responding to questions on Gen Z-led movements, the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and conflicts over language and regional identity arising from migration.

“We are in a democracy. People hold different views on various issues, and it is essential that those views are expressed. The Bharatiya Janata Party is in power, but we cannot govern by imposing an Emergency. That is the Congress culture, not ours. We believe in dialogue and discussion,” he said. On the NRC in Manipur and the possibility of a nationwide exercise, Shah said the government was discussing both matters with its colleagues and political parties in Manipur and would inform the public once a decision is taken.

Reacting to Shah's proposed talks regarding a nationwide NRC, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be “100 times worse”, alleging that the exercise had already caused immense trouble, particularly to minorities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and migrants. “NRC is going to be 100 times worse. We’ve already seen how disastrous the NRC has been in Assam. It has caused immense trouble, especially for minorities, SC/STs and migrants,” Owaisi said in a post on X.

The issue of citizenship and identification of residents has remained a longstanding concern in Manipur, with various civil society groups advocating for an updated NRC to address concerns surrounding illegal immigration and demographic changes. (ANI)