Man, friend held for sexually assaulting girl

Two men were arrested near here on Thursday for alleged sexual assault of a girl for the last two years, police said.

According to the police, a 27-year-old man, deserted by his wife, lured the 10-year-old girl in the neighbourhood, sexually assaulted her and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the abuse to anybody.

As he continued the torture, his friend came to know of it and he sexually abused her, too, said the police.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the girl ran out of the house screaming. This attracted the notice of the neighbours, who caught the two men and handed them over to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)