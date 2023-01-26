Left Menu

Karnataka to focus on promoting Khadi industry: CM Bommai

Speaking at the occasion, Bommai said Mahatma Gandhi had given a lot of impostor khadi and western clothes as part of the Swarajya. The chief minister said the first ones to respond to the use of the swadeshi cloth were Khadi Gramodyogis and weavers, who manufactured the cloth on a big scale and gave it to the country.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.. Image Credit: ANI
"Now, after agriculture, Khadi and Gramodyog Sangha generate the maximum jobs," he said. Bommai said Khadi received a setback due to the advent of technology. The use of polyester cloth has affected the Khadi industry.

"Now, after agriculture, Khadi and Gramodyog Sangha generate the maximum jobs," he said. Bommai said Khadi received a setback due to the advent of technology. The use of polyester cloth has affected the Khadi industry.

"However, there has been lot of changes since and ethnic cloth are now in great demand. Of late, there is great demand for Khadi clothes and organic food," Bommai said. He said e-commerce giants have shown an interest in buying Khadi products.

CM Bommai said arrangements will be made to send products directly from the manufacturers to online companies. He said the Khadi and Gramodyog Sangha must change the design according to the changing times and demands. The chief minister said he would take all steps to lend more economic strength to Khadi and Gramodyog Sangha.

"No one needs to worry as Khadi has a bright future. The coming budget will give its due importance to the working class. Since jobs are created in rural areas by Khadi and Gramodyog Sangha, special importance will be given to this sector along with financial assistance," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. (ANI)

