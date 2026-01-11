Bommai Accuses Mamata of Leveraging 'Bogus Voters' Amid Political Tensions

In a sharp political exchange, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of protecting 'bogus voters' from Bangladesh to bolster her electoral success. Bommai claimed that Banerjee's tactics involve defending individuals who have fraudulently registered as voters in West Bengal, thus securing wins for the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Bommai suggested that Banerjee's criticisms of the State Investigation Report (SIR) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) stem from an apprehension of losing in the 2026 Legislative elections. He alleged that Banerjee's reliance on these 'bogus voters' is driving her to malign the efforts of the Chief Election Commissioner.

This political clash follows Banerjee's recent protests against Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions. During a public address, Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to seize power in West Bengal, as seen previously in Maharashtra and Haryana. She criticized the SIR's methods, asserting they target localized communities and misuse their documentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)