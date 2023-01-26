Left Menu

Forces like PFI not comfortable with New India: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday, attacked proscribed outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), labelling it as a 'dangerous organisation' which is trying to disrupt peace and development.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 23:47 IST
Forces like PFI not comfortable with New India: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Thursday, attacked proscribed outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), labelling it as a 'dangerous organisation' which is trying to disrupt peace and development. The Governor said, "There are external forces and internal interest groups, who are not comfortable with the rise of a New India."

"They are trying to disrupt peace and development by stoking sectarian and other imaginary issues," he added. He said that PFI is a 'dangerous' organisation which has a 'significant presence' in the state.

"PFI is one such terrorist organisation. This dangerous organisation is committed to disrupting harmony and destabilising constitutional order, is externally funded and has operational links with international terrorist organisations. Unfortunately, they have a significant presence in our state," he said. The Governor further said that the cylinder blast in Coimbatore shows the organisation's links with international terrorists.

"They had the audacity to demonstrate their presence with several dozen targeted bomb attacks in the week of the government of India banning it. The terror attack in Coimbatore shows their continued links with international terrorists," he further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
EU sues Bulgaria and Slovakia over renewable energy development

EU sues Bulgaria and Slovakia over renewable energy development

 Global
4
India a 'bright spot' in world economy right now: top UN economist

India a 'bright spot' in world economy right now: top UN economist

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023