Berger Paints Q3 profit falls 20.4 pc to Rs 201 crore; revenue up 6 pc to Rs 2,694 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2023 19:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 19:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 20.47 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 201.17 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 252.97 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Berger Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 5.59 per cent at Rs 2,693.59 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,550.77 crore in the year-ago period.

Berger Paints total expenses were at Rs 2,437.84 crore, up 9.39 per cent in Q3/FY23, as against Rs 2,228.56 crore a year ago.

Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 540.95 on BSE, down 1.59 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

