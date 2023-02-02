Left Menu

Allow teachers to travel abroad for training, CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Delhi LG

The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Admi Party-led government of Punjab is sending teachers of Punjab to Singapore for training.

Allow teachers to travel abroad for training, CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Delhi LG
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched an attack on Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and urged him to permit teachers and academic staff from Delhi government schools to travel abroad for training citing the example of Punjab Government. Thirty-six government principals of the Punjab Government are going to Singapore for five days of teacher training from February 6-10, 2023, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference.

Kejriwal addressed the press conference and questioned Delhi's LG regarding the non-clearance of the Finland file so far with respect to the proposal to send teachers abroad for training. "The Delhi government has already provided training to more than 1000 principals/teachers from abroad and further wants to continue it," he added.

Kejriwal reiterated that Delhi LG is now stopping the teachers of Delhi's government schools. "The Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had ruled in July 2018 that no file will go to the L-G, but the Centre passed a law directing that they will; we have challenged this because it is unconstitutional. I hope that the L-G will allow teachers to go abroad till this decision is announced," he further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

