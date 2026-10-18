Soccer-Bayern crush Leipzig 6-1 to live up to coach Kompany's prediction 

Bayern Munich obliterated RB Leipzig 6-1 on Saturday with a scintillating performance, to live up to coach ‌Vincent Kompany's prediction before the game that his team was close to hitting top form.

Kompany had said on Friday his team's consecutive draws in the league and Europe were not representative of Bayern's current level and his players proved him right, delivering a statement win, with ‌Luis Diaz hitting a hat-trick, to silence critics. The Bavarians had drawn 2-2 against Augsburg while also conceding the fastest goal ‌in Bundesliga history last week before a shock 3-3 draw at outsiders Viking in the Champions League on Tuesday.

They had to come from behind in both those matches but against Leipzig it was clear from the start who was boss. Bayern opened their account with Diaz in the 12th minute before the Colombian set ⁠up Aleksandar ​Pavlovic for their second 14 minutes ⁠later. Michael Olise, who had terrorised the Leipzig defence in the first half, capped his outstanding performance with a goal in the 34th.

Diaz bagged his hat-trick ⁠with goals either side of Harry Kane's tap-in on the England captain's 100th Bundesliga appearance. Leipzig scored a late consolation goal in stoppage time. The ​result lifted the champions into top spot on 14 points, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference, after the Ruhr ⁠valley club slipped up with a goalless draw at Union Berlin.

Dortmund, who lost 1-0 in the Champions League at Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday and have now failed to ⁠win ​any of their last three matches across all competitions, lacked spark. They also had striker Konstantinos Karetsas, who had come on in the 62nd minute, go off with an ankle injury just eight minutes later. He had come back after collapsing in September during ⁠a Champions League game due to what the club said were 'circulatory problems'.

The visitors had to settle for a second consecutive league draw. Freiburg, ⁠on 13, are in action ⁠against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday and can reclaim top spot with a win. Werder Bremen became the first Bundesliga team in history to come back from a two-goal deficit in three consecutive league matches ‌when they did ‌it against Paderborn for a 2-2 draw.