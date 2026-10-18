Soccer-Barca keep perfect LaLiga record with five-goal romp at Betis

Barcelona's ​LaLiga juggernaut rolled ​into Seville on ‌Saturday and ​left with the scoreboard smoking, as the leaders beat Real ‌Betis 5-2 to make it nine wins from nine and stretch their blistering league tally to ‌39 goals. Lamine Yamal lit the fuse with a ‌dazzling opener before Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia and substitute Dani Olmo joined the party, while Valentin Gomez ⁠and ​Ez Abde ⁠replied for Betis, who played much of the second ⁠half with 10 men after Facundo Bernal was sent ​off for headbutting Lamine.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid won 1-0 ⁠at Espanyol thanks to Alex Baena's 89th-minute strike after ⁠Julian ​Alvarez broke down the left and squared for the substitute to smash home. Barca moved ⁠to 27 points, five above Atletico, while third-placed Betis ⁠have ⁠19 and Real Madrid, who host Sevilla on Sunday, sit fourth on 18.