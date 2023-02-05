BJP, Cong engage in 'cooker politics' to woo voters in Karnataka

With the Karnataka Assembly polls drawing near, the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress ave unleashed a charm offensive on the people and are wooing them with pressure cookers. BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali and his Congress counterpart Ramalinga Reddy were spotted distributing pressure cookers for free to electorates in their respective constituencies on Sunday.

The cookers were embossed with the respective party symbols and the images of the two leaders. Several political parties, including the ruling BJP, are also engaged in several other outreach efforts to curry favour with the electorate ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

The BJP, according to sources, has put its focus on strengthening and restructuring its booth committees as he bids to return to the hustings again. As was articulated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a recent campaign visit to the state, the BJP considers Karnataka as the party's 'gateway to the South'.

Further, underlining the imporance that the party is according to the southern state in the run-up to the polls, the BJP has entrusted Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan with the task of shaping the party's campaign stragety for the elections. Pradhan, who was also the party's campaign in-charge for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, was credited to have strategised the return of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state for a second straight term.

Apart from Pradhan, the BJP has also made the party's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai as its Kanarataka campaign co-in-charge. The Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in April-May this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow at Karnataka's Hubli last month, setting the party's campaign wheels in motion in the crucial southern state. (ANI)

