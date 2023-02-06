CUMI AWUKO Abrasives GmbH Showcased Abrasive Solutions at IILF 2023

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir) CUMI AWUKO Abrasives GmbH, a subsidiary of Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), participated in the 36th edition of the India International Leather Fair (IILF) held during Feb 1-3, 2023 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai. CUMI AWUKO Abrasives showcased their versatile range of abrasive solutions for leather industry at the Leather Fair. AWUKO's comeback in the market was kicked off by the company's acquisition by CUMI in February 2022 for €8 million. AWUKO is carving its path ahead with CUMI (a Murugappa Group company) providing critical raw materials from its facilities across the globe and access to other common resources like distribution. This acquisition is also key to CUMI's expansion plans in Europe. This year, the IILF had on display the entire range of products relating to leather industry from raw material to finished products, along with machinery, chemicals, components, etc. The event witnessed participation from over 400 domestic and overseas companies. Speaking on the occasion, Thomas Müller, Head of Global Sales, CUMI AWUKO said, "It's such a pleasure for me to represent our company on that common booth. The bright signal we send out to the leather industry is reaching worldwide potentials and customers. Together we are able to show that we, CUMI and AWUKO, are united for using our strengths to create synergies in serving the market." Ninad Gadgil, Business Head - Abrasives, CUMI said, "AWUKO is a 120-year-old leading brand in coated abrasives with a rich history of solutions tailor-made for the global leather industry. CUMI AWUKO is delighted to take part in the India International Leather fair and reconnect with customers in a physical environment after nearly three years. AWUKO's unmatched product quality and application engineering combined with CUMI's nation-wide sales and service network makes us very confident of meeting and exceeding the needs of our leather industry customers." About Murugappa Group Founded in 1900, the INR 547 Billion (INR 54,722 crores) Murugappa Group is one of India's leading business conglomerates. The Group has 29 businesses including ten listed Companies traded in NSE & BSE. Headquartered in Chennai, the major Companies of the Group include Carborundum Universal Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd., E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., Parry Agro Industries Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd. and Wendt (India) Ltd. The Group holds leadership position in several product lines including Abrasives, Technical Ceramics, Electro Minerals, Auto Components & Systems, Power Conversion Equipment, Transformers & Reactors for the Power T&D segment, Solutions for Railways in Rolling Stock & Signalling Equipment, Bicycles, Fertilisers, Sugar, Tea and Spirulina (Nutraceuticals). The Group has forged strong alliances with leading international companies such as GroupeChimiqueTunisien, Foskor, Mitsui Sumitomo, Morgan Advanced Materials, Yanmar& Co. and Compagnie Des Phosphat De Gafsa (CPG). The Group has a wide geographical presence all over India and spanning 6 continents. Renowned brands like BSA, Hercules, Montra, Mach City, Ballmaster, Ajax, Rhodius, Parry's, Chola, Gromor, Shanthi Gears and Paramfos are from the Murugappa stable. The Group fosters an environment of professionalism and has a workforce of over 59,000 employees. For more details, please visit www.murugappa.com. Image:CUMI AWUKO - IILF

