Enforcement Agencies seizes over Rs 31 cr from Nagaland ahead of polls: Chief Electoral Officer

The Election Commission of India had announced the date for the elections in the state along with two other eastern states- Meghalaya and Tripura on January 18.

ANI | Updated: 09-02-2023 07:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 07:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Enforcement agencies have seized over Rs 31 crores in Nagaland since the announcement of the dates for state assembly elections till February 7, the state Chief Electoral Officer said on Wednesday. The Election Commission of India had announced the date for the elections in the state along with two other eastern states- Meghalaya and Tripura on January 18.

"Monetary value of the progressive seizure made by the various Enforcement Agencies both central and state from the date of announcement till the February 3 is Rs 31,03,03,137," CEO Office said in a statement. According to the election officials, 40925.65 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMLF) have been seized by the agencies worth Rs 3,02,02,492 while 3.06 Kgs of drugs and narcotics worth Rs 21,77,17,800.

The poll regulatory body further said that other contraband worth 28,96,37,474 had also been seized. "The following seizure was made on February 7, 2023, cash Rs.60,000 liquor 491.08 ltrs worth Rs. 4,21,076, drugs, narcotics seized-brown sugar 0.0125 kg, SP capsule 6909 nos and cough syrup 210 nos worth Rs. 15,51,273, freebies and other items worth Rs 20,32,349 totalling a monetary value of Rs. 20,32,349 (Twenty Lakh thirty-two Thousand Three Hundred and forty nine) only," it added.

Nagaland will go to the polls on February 27 coinciding with Meghalaya while Tripura is slated for the election on February 16. Votes will be counted in all three states on March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

