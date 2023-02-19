Left Menu

Tripura: 16 including 12 foreign nationals caught for illegally entering India from Bangladesh

RPF detained a total of 16 people including three children from the station. This included 12 foreign nationals; two Bangladeshi and 10 Rohingyas.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2023 08:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 08:47 IST
As many as 16 people including 12 foreign nationals were detained by the Railway Police Force (RPF) at Agartala railway station, for illegally entering India, officials said on Sunday. Government Railway Police (GRP) Station in-charge Rana Chatterjee said that based on an input, the RPF detained a total of 16 people including three children from the station. This included 12 foreign nationals; two Bangladeshi and 10 Rohingyas.

The detained accused also included a middleman named Abhijit Deb of Madhupur, the police said. As per the police, they all had illegally entered India from Bangladesh.

They were about to board the Kanchanjunga Express to Kolkata at 8:05 am from Agartala Railway Station. The accused were sent for medical examination before being produced in court. A specific case has also been registered against them.

The police are interrogating the accused and trying to find out the route of their illegal trespassing. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

