IAEA says in discussions with Iran after report of enrichment

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 02:39 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 02:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported that the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84% purity, which is close to weapons grade.

"The IAEA is aware of recent media reports relating to uranium enrichment levels in Iran," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter. "The IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of recent Agency verification activities and will inform the IAEA Board of Governors as appropriate."

