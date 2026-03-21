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Vibrant Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Illuminate Uttar Pradesh Amidst Calls for Peace

Eid-ul-Fitr was enthusiastically celebrated across Uttar Pradesh, India, with thousands offering prayers at various mosques and Eidgahs. The event, attended by political figures, called for peace and unity. Celebrations were marked by peaceful gatherings under tight security, with notable participation from both Sunni and Shia communities and highlighted cultural harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:12 IST
Vibrant Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Illuminate Uttar Pradesh Amidst Calls for Peace
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Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations brought vibrant gatherings to Uttar Pradesh, with devotees assembling at Eidgahs and mosques for prayers on Saturday. In Lucknow, the Aishbagh Eidgah saw a significant number of worshipers led by Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli, who conveyed messages of peace and unity.

Several political leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma, attended the event, offering greetings and emphasizing community solidarity. Sunni and Shia communities across the state engaged in prayers at renowned places of worship, maintaining cultural harmony.

Despite large congregations in cities like Sambhal and Kaushambi, tight security ensured peaceful festivities. Officials like Divya Mittal in Deoria oversaw arrangements, ensuring a secure environment for communal prayers. The celebrations echoed themes of brotherhood, with additional security measures like drone surveillance in some areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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