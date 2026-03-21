Vedanta Ltd's Water Stewardship: Pioneering Sustainability with 85 Million Cubic Metres Recycled

Vedanta Ltd, a prominent player in the global metals and mining sector, has achieved a significant milestone by recycling and reusing over 85 million cubic metres of water in its operations for FY26 up to February.

This achievement comes as the world braces for a potential 40% water shortfall by 2030, highlighting Vedanta's proactive approach to environmental stewardship.

With a strategic focus on water management that emphasizes recycling, conservation, and ecosystem replenishment, the company aims to attain 'Net Water Positive' status by the end of the decade, setting a benchmark in water sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)