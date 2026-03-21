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Vedanta Ltd's Water Stewardship: Pioneering Sustainability with 85 Million Cubic Metres Recycled

Vedanta Ltd has recycled over 85 million cubic metres of water across its operations in FY26 until February, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable water management amid global water scarcity warnings. The company aims for 'Net Water Positive' status by 2030 through recycling, conservation, and replenishment initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:09 IST
Vedanta Ltd's Water Stewardship: Pioneering Sustainability with 85 Million Cubic Metres Recycled
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Vedanta Ltd, a prominent player in the global metals and mining sector, has achieved a significant milestone by recycling and reusing over 85 million cubic metres of water in its operations for FY26 up to February.

This achievement comes as the world braces for a potential 40% water shortfall by 2030, highlighting Vedanta's proactive approach to environmental stewardship.

With a strategic focus on water management that emphasizes recycling, conservation, and ecosystem replenishment, the company aims to attain 'Net Water Positive' status by the end of the decade, setting a benchmark in water sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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