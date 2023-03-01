UP: Missing six-year-old girl found dead, 3 of 4 accused persons held
A six-year-old girl, who went missing, was found dead at Rehpura village of Uttar Pradesh, police informed on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
A six-year-old girl, who went missing, was found dead at Rehpura village of Uttar Pradesh, police informed on Wednesday. The police said they have apprehended three accused persons in connection with the matter, adding that the girl had been missing since February 25.
"The body has been sent for post-mortem. Four persons had been named as accused in the complaint. They are Chandrabhan, his wife, father, and brother. Three of them have been arrested," DCP, South Kanpur, said. According to the police, an FIR was registered against the four people named in the complaint.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Chandrabhan
- South Kanpur
- Rehpura
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: 4 police officers who exposed Abbas Ansari's syndicate will be felicitated
15-year-old dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Noida
Uttar Pradesh govt, Singapore Trade Ministry sign MoU for economic cooperation
SP MLA Abdullah Azam Khan disqualified from Uttar Pradesh Assembly after court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in 15-year-old case.
5 killed, several injured as two SUVs collide in Uttar Pradesh's Banda