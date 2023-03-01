Left Menu

UP: Missing six-year-old girl found dead, 3 of 4 accused persons held

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 08:41 IST
DCP South Kanpur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A six-year-old girl, who went missing, was found dead at Rehpura village of Uttar Pradesh, police informed on Wednesday. The police said they have apprehended three accused persons in connection with the matter, adding that the girl had been missing since February 25.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. Four persons had been named as accused in the complaint. They are Chandrabhan, his wife, father, and brother. Three of them have been arrested," DCP, South Kanpur, said. According to the police, an FIR was registered against the four people named in the complaint.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

