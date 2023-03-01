SK Choudhary takes over as Executive Dir & State Head of Indian Oil Bihar & J'Khand

Sanjeev Kumar Choudhary has taken charge as Executive Director and State Head, Bihar State Office, IndianOil, the nation's largest oil firm said. He would be spearheading the marketing activities of the states of Bihar and Jharkhand. Choudhary succeeds Vibhash Kumar who recently superannuated from the services of the corporation.

The company in a statement on Tuesday said that during his time at Head Office, Mumbai, he was instrumental in driving the automation and implementing end-to-end automation for fuel delivery at more than 25,000 retail outlets in the country. He has a substantial role in steering the new Retail Visual Identity Design of IndianOil which makes the look and feel of IndianOil Retail Outlets stand apart from the other oil sector retail outlets, it said.

With a strong technical background Choudhary has acted as a catalyst and facilitator to analyse complex processes and develop innovative solutions to challenges, it added. ''He has organizational skills, analytical thinking, strategic planning, time planning and ability to work under pressure,'' it said. IndianOil has 4 Oil Terminals, One Depot, 7 LPG Bottling Plants, 1.4 crore LPG customers being catered by 1,368 LPG distributors, 2,578 Retail Outlets, 102 CNG Outlets in the states of Bihar and Jharkhand.

