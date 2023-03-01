Pakistan February CPI rises 31.5% year-on-year

Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose 31.5% in the month of February year-on-year, the country's statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

Prices were up 4.3% in February from the previous month, the bureau said in a press release. In January, the CPI was up 27.55% year-on-year.

