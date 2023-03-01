Left Menu

'Jarracharra: Dry Season Wind' exhibition shows robust collection of Aboriginal women's textile art

This exhibition features women depicting ancient narratives using contemporary mediums, and walking through the exhibition, you feel like you are travelling across the ancient country of Northern Australia.

‘Jarracharra: Dry Season Wind’ exhibition shows robust collection of Aboriginal women’s textile art
The Ministry of Textile in Collaboration with the Australian High Commission, New Delhi is hosting a textile art exhibition at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy from 01st to 17th March, 2023, in the spirit of India bringing nations together for G20 2023 and bringing the G20 closer to the public.

The exhibition ‘Jarracharra: Dry Season Wind’ showcases a robust collection of Aboriginal women’s textile art from the Bábbarra Women’s Centre (BWC), one of the most remote art centres in the world, found in Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia.

This exhibition features women depicting ancient narratives using contemporary mediums, and walking through the exhibition, you feel like you are travelling across the ancient country of Northern Australia.

The title, Jarracharra, represents a metaphor for how the Bábbarra Women’s Centre brings different Aboriginal cultures and stories together, just as Jarracharra winds have brought Aboriginal people together for ceremony, dance, and ritual for tens of thousands of years.

Dr.  Sudha  Dhingra  &  Prof.  Ruby  Kashyap  Sood  from   NIFT,   New Delhi has curated this Exhibition. Ms. Sunanda Dawar  &  Ms.  Nargis Zaidi has assisted in displaying the artifacts.

