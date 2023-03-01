Left Menu

TVS Motor records 1.97 per cent dip in sales in February

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-03-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 18:19 IST
TVS Motor records 1.97 per cent dip in sales in February
TVS Motor Company Limited Image Credit: ANI
Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor witnessed a 1.97 per cent decline in sales in February with sales of 2,76,150 units, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-headquartered company had sold 2,81,714 units during the corresponding month of last year.

Total two-wheeler sales in February 2023 marginally fell to 2,67,026 units from 2,67,625 units recorded in the same month of last year.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market grew by 28 per cent to 2,21,402 units from 1,73,198 units sold in February 2022.

Sales of motorcycles dropped to 1,26,243 units in February 2023 as compared to 1,43,523 units recorded in the same month of last year. Scooter sales witnessed a 21 per cent jump by registering 1,04,825 units in February 2023 from 86,616 units sold in February 2022, the company said.

On its electric vehicle business, TVS Motor said it recorded its highest ever sales of 15,522 units in February 2023 breaching the 15,000-mark as compared to 2,238 units sold in the corresponding month of last year.

TVS iQube electric scooters have been receiving a heartening response from customers. It is now available in more than 100 cities across 200 touch points, selling more than 10,000 units for the fourth consecutive month with a strong order pipeline, the company said.

On exports, the city-based firm said the total sales under international business in February stood at 53,405 units as against 1,07,574 units sold in February 2022.

Two-wheeler exports slipped to 45,624 units in February as compared to 94,427 units recorded in the same month of last year.

Three-wheeler sales in February declined to 9,124 units from 14,089 units sold in February 2022, the company said.

