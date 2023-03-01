Left Menu

India's coal production rises 15 pc in Apr-Feb period

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 19:12 IST
India's coal output increased by 15.10 per cent to 784.41 million tonnes (MT) during April-February period of the ongoing fiscal.

The country's coal output was at 681.5 MT in the year-ago period, as per provisional figures of the coal ministry.

Coal India Ltd, which accounts for over 80 per cent of coal output, produced 619.70 MT from April to February of FY23 as compared to 542.38 MT during the same period of FY22, registering a growth of 14.26 per cent.

''Coal ministry has paved the way for releasing additional coal in the market by greater utilisation of mining capacities of captive coal blocks which has led to increase in production by captive and other companies by 29.83 per cent to 104.58 MT (provisional figure) during Apr'22-Feb'23 as compared to 80.55 MT produced during the corresponding period of FY 22,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The total coal despatch was at 793.86 MT during April-February period of current fiscal as compared to 740.96 MT in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 7.14 per cent. This shows steady and efficient amount of coal despatch to various sectors across the nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

