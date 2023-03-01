Left Menu

Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 lakh seized in Assam, 2 apprehended

Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by the Assam Rifles and Sonai Police Station and seized 2500 yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 lakh.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 20:35 IST
Assam Rifles apprehends two people in Cachar district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The apprehended people have been identified as Nojrul Haq and Eklas Uddin Laskar.

The apprehended people have been identified as Nojrul Haq and Eklas Uddin Laskar. "Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized 2500 yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 lakh from Gen Area Sadin Bazar, under Sonai PS, Cachar District, Assam on February 28, 2023," the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The individuals along with seized yaba tablets were handed over to Sonai Police Station of Cachar District in Assam on February 28 for further investigation and legal proceedings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

