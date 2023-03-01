Food Sec says OMSS helping in reducing wheat prices

Left Menu

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Wednesday said sale of wheat by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to bulk consumers in the open market is helping in containing prices of wheat and wheat flour (atta) in the domestic market.

Out of the 50 lakh tonne of wheat, FCI has a mandate to sell a total of 45 lakh tonne under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to bulk users till March 15. This is done through a weekly e-auction.

Speaking at the State Food Ministers' Conference here, Chopra said a substantial quantity of wheat has already been lifted by bidders. ''This has reduced prices.'' The purpose of offloading wheat under OMSS was to improve domestic availability and check price rise, he added.

On millets, the secretary said the guidelines for millet procurement and distribution have been revised.

States have been asked to procure millets and distribute them. If there are surplus millets, states have been allowed to distribute them to other states.

''We have given permission to Karnataka government to distribute surplus millets to Kerala. We hope in the coming years, we will be able to procure and distribute in a big way,'' Chopra said.

Food ministers from 10 states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal, attended the conference. State food secretaries were also present.

Addressing the conference, Union Minister of State for Food Ashwini Kumar Choubey listed out steps taken to control prices and ensure food to the poor.

Wheat sale under OMSS, fixing procurement target of wheat, millets procurement for public food programmes and fortified rice are some of the important issues that were discussed during the meeting.

