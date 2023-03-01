Left Menu

Supreme Court to deliver verdict tomorrow on petitions relating to Adani-Hindenburg row

The judgement will be pronounced by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

ANI | Updated: 01-03-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 22:01 IST
Supreme Court to deliver verdict tomorrow on petitions relating to Adani-Hindenburg row
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court will deliver its tomorrow verdict on petitions pertaining to the Hindenburg report including on the issue of the constitution of the committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect the investors. The judgement will be pronounced by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

On February 17, while reserving its order, the top court refused to accept the sealed cover suggestion by the Centre on the appointment of the committee related to regulatory mechanisms to protect the investors in the backdrop of the Adani-Hindenburg case and said that it wants to maintain full transparency. The court was hearing various petitions related to Hindenburg Research Report.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on February 17 reserved the order on the issue of the appointment of the committee to oversee regulatory mechanisms related to the market. One of the petitions filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari sought to Constitute a Committee under the Monitoring of the retired Supreme Court Judge to enquire about and investigate the Hindenburg Research Report.

During the hearing, CJI DY Chandrachud had indicated by saying that they will not accept the sealed cover suggestion by the Centre because they want to maintain full transparency. CJI had also indicated by saying that they will appoint the committee and its members on their own.

SG Mehta Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, had submitted a sealed cover note and said, "Two intentions should be kept in mind, one is that truth comes out and a holistic view is presented and other one is there is an unintended impact on the markets." Petitioner and lawyer Advocate Vishal Tiwari had demanded that the entire thing should be probed and a high-powered committee be constituted to look into it.

Appearing for another petitioner lawyer Prashant Bhushan had said he wants to give suggestions on the names of some retired judges as members of the committee. But Supreme Court had refused to accept one of the petitioner lawyer Prashant Bhushan's suggestion of names of some retired judges as members of the Committee. Another petitioner, advocate ML Sharma, has sought a probe against the US-based firm, whose report has led to shares of Adani group plunging on the bourses.

One of the petitions was filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur. Petitioner Jaya Thakur's lawyer, advocate Varun Thakur had demanded a fair probe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

NEWSMAKER-Bola Tinubu: From godfather of Lagos to Nigeria's president-elect

 Nigeria
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with AWS

Swisscom and Ericsson start PoC trial to explore hybrid cloud use cases with...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023