Supreme Court to deliver verdict tomorrow on petitions relating to Adani-Hindenburg row

The Supreme Court will deliver its tomorrow verdict on petitions pertaining to the Hindenburg report including on the issue of the constitution of the committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect the investors. The judgement will be pronounced by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

On February 17, while reserving its order, the top court refused to accept the sealed cover suggestion by the Centre on the appointment of the committee related to regulatory mechanisms to protect the investors in the backdrop of the Adani-Hindenburg case and said that it wants to maintain full transparency. The court was hearing various petitions related to Hindenburg Research Report.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on February 17 reserved the order on the issue of the appointment of the committee to oversee regulatory mechanisms related to the market. One of the petitions filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari sought to Constitute a Committee under the Monitoring of the retired Supreme Court Judge to enquire about and investigate the Hindenburg Research Report.

During the hearing, CJI DY Chandrachud had indicated by saying that they will not accept the sealed cover suggestion by the Centre because they want to maintain full transparency. CJI had also indicated by saying that they will appoint the committee and its members on their own.

SG Mehta Tushar Mehta, appearing for Centre, had submitted a sealed cover note and said, "Two intentions should be kept in mind, one is that truth comes out and a holistic view is presented and other one is there is an unintended impact on the markets." Petitioner and lawyer Advocate Vishal Tiwari had demanded that the entire thing should be probed and a high-powered committee be constituted to look into it.

Appearing for another petitioner lawyer Prashant Bhushan had said he wants to give suggestions on the names of some retired judges as members of the committee. But Supreme Court had refused to accept one of the petitioner lawyer Prashant Bhushan's suggestion of names of some retired judges as members of the Committee. Another petitioner, advocate ML Sharma, has sought a probe against the US-based firm, whose report has led to shares of Adani group plunging on the bourses.

One of the petitions was filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur. Petitioner Jaya Thakur's lawyer, advocate Varun Thakur had demanded a fair probe. (ANI)

