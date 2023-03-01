APSEZ step-down arm incorporates firm for silo complex operations

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Wednesday said its step-down arm Adani Agri Logistics Ltd (AALL) has incorporated a wholly -owned subsidiary HM Agri Logistics for developing and operating silo complex at various locations across the country.

''Adani Agri Logistics Limited (AALL), step down subsidiary of the Company has incorporated a WOS namely 'HM Agri Logistics Limited' on February 28, 2023,'' Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said in a filing to BSE.

HM Agri will develop and operate silo complex at various locations across India.

