Muscat-bound SalamAir flight from Chittagong makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after fire detection

A Muscat-bound SalamAir flight from Bangladesh's Chittagong made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra last night after the detection of smoke in the engine, an official said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 02-03-2023 08:17 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 08:17 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Muscat-bound SalamAir flight from Bangladesh's Chittagong made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra last night after smoke was detected in the engine, an official said on Thursday. The flight which took off from Bangladesh carried around 200 passengers and seven crew members, the official said.

All of the passengers and crew members are safe. "A SalamAir flight (Chittagong-Muscat) made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport last night after the pilot detected smoke emitting from the engine. The flight was carrying around 200 passengers and seven crew members. All of them are safe," the Airport official said. (ANI)

