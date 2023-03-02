Left Menu

Class 12 student hangs self over fears of poor score

A class 12 student hanged herself at Baruhar village of Kishni area in Manipur district on Tuesday evening over fear of faring poorly in Biology.

A class 12 student hanged herself at Baruhar village of Kishni area in Manipur district on Tuesday evening over fear of faring poorly in Biology. The police said the deceased was identified as Lavli Yadav (18), daughter of Avdhesh Yadav.

Police said 18-year-old Lavli was a student of Swami Trijyanand Inter College, Gyan Nagar Gave in Mainpuri. She had her biology exam on February 27 and had been fretting over not securing a good score. The stress over her performance may have eventually led her to take the extreme step, police added.

"Lovely hanged herself at home when her family members were away. Her kin returned home to find her hanging.On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem," an officer said. Further investigation was underway.

On Saturday a final year MBBS student of Nizamabad Government Medical College died by suicide inside his hostel room, the police said. The deceased student was identified as Dasari Harsha, the police informed, adding that it was still unclear why the student took the extreme step. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

