Oman to offer new mining concessions in Q1 2023 - tweet

Oman is in the preparation process to offer a new batch of mining concession areas in the first quarter of 2023, the Oman Energy and Minerals Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

This process would also include new concession areas targeting commodities like chromite, copper, limestone and others, the ministry added.

