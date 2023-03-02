Left Menu

Oman to offer new mining concessions in Q1 2023 - tweet

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2023 12:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 12:19 IST
Oman is in the preparation process to offer a new batch of mining concession areas in the first quarter of 2023, the Oman Energy and Minerals Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

This process would also include new concession areas targeting commodities like chromite, copper, limestone and others, the ministry added.

Also Read: A woman rescued from ruins in Turkey 222 hours after powerful quake

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

