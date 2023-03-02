Senzo Mchunu conducts inspections of water projects in Mpumalanga, Limpopo

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, and his Deputy Ministers, David Mahlobo and Dikeledi Magadzi, will on Friday officially launch National Water Month by conducting inspections of bulk water supply projects in Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The Department of Water and Sanitation celebrates National Water Month from 1 to 31 March, which is an expansion of the United Nations (UN) annual World Water Day, which is observed on 22 March.

This year’s National Water Month will be observed under the theme, 'Accelerating change', and it is a call on governments of the world, the water sector and society at large to work together to accelerate change to solve water challenges.

The department said the inspections will include a visit to Loskop Bulk Water Supply Project, a cross-boundary project that will benefit communities in both Thembisile Hani Local Municipality in Mpumalanga and Elias Motswaledi Local Municipality in Limpopo.

The water scheme project entails three work packages of laying pipelines from Loskop Dam to a Water Treatment Works in Verena.

“These project packages are implemented simultaneously to accelerate the project. The Minister, together with the provincial leaders from both Mpumalanga and Limpopo, will inspect progress made at the water scheme in Verena.

“Following the site inspection visits, the Minister will engage with different stakeholders and community members in the area and provide feedback on the progress made on the water supply project thus far. The Minister will later proceed to assess the Moutse Drought Relief Project in Sekhukhune District Municipality in Limpopo,” the department explained.

Mchunu assess Vaal Dam infrastructure

Mchunu, together with Mahlobo, will today visit Vaal Dam and the Vaal Barrage operated by Rand Water and surrounding areas to assess infrastructure and the aftermath of the recent floods in the area.

Department spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa, said due to torrential rains in the last few weeks, the department had to implement dam safety precautions to safeguard the infrastructure and ensure that there was full storage capacity after the rainfall season.

“Twelve sluice gates were opened between 11 and 18 February 2023 as part of dam safety standards and procedures to manage water inflows upstream the Vaal River. Seven flood gates have now been closed, leaving 5 gates remaining open as the dam continues to decline towards 100% mark,” Mavasa said.

The Minister will also conduct an inspection of the Sebokeng Wastewater Treatment Works, as well as Leeukuil Dam in Vereeniging.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)