Five people died in two accidents at different places in Rajasthan

Five people were killed in two accidents in the Tonk district of Rajasthan. In the first incident, a car collided with a tanker. In another incident, a man fell from a train and died.

ANI | Updated: 02-03-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 22:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Five people were killed in two different accidents in the Tonk district of Rajasthan. In the first accident, where 4 people were killed in a collision between a Maruti van and a container truck on the National Highway of Ghad police station area, while four others were injured, on other hand, a youth from Madhya Pradesh fell down from the train while going to the Khatushyamji in Niwai police station area. In both cases, the police got the post-mortem done and handed the dead bodies to the relatives.

Manish Sharma, a resident of Shyamnagar in Tonk district, was returning to Deoli in a Maruti van after visiting Khatushyam ji with his family members. A Maruti van hit a container truck from behind which was parked on the roadside near Devdawas in the Ghad police station area on Jaipur-Kota National Highway 52. Radhakishan incharge of Ghad police station said "About seven-eight people on board were seriously injured, out of which 3 died, the four injured people were brought to Saadat Hospital, where the injured woman also died due to which a total of 4 died in this accident."

The police officials stated that this accident happened yesterday morning due to the sleepiness of the van driver. After conducting the post-mortem in the hospital, the dead body was handed over to the relatives. Among the deceased are Manish Sharma (45), son Banshi Lal Sharma, his wife Ishwari Sharma (40), brother Amit Sharma (40) and van driver Ravikumar (26).

In another incident, a young man from the Guna district of MP died this morning. 9 friends from the Guna district of MP were going by train to visit Khatu Shyam ji, at Nala near Niwai. Gaurav Sharma (29), deceased slept while sitting near the gate of the train and fell down.

Head Constable Prem Narayan of Niwai police station said "Due to sleep, he became unbalanced and fell down and was seriously injured". "Friends travelling with him stopped the train by pulling the chain and took the injured to Niwai from where he was sent to the district hospital where he died. After informing the relatives of the deceased, the post-mortem was done and the body was handed over to his friends" he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

